How you can negotiate your bills and trim your monthly expenses

(WFSB) - Sometimes the best way to stop paying sky high bills is to start wheeling and dealing.

Eyewitness News breaks down step by step how you can negotiate your bills.

No one can escape the fact that just about everything is getting more expensive.

“My husband and I have been trying to cut our bills lately because prices are so high,” said Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet.

Kimberly knew one of the best and easiest ways to save her family money was to try to get a better deal.

“Negotiating your bills is pretty easy to do and it can save you a lot of money,” said Kimberly.

Kimberly said you don’t need to be an expert to make it happen.

She said often the easiest expenses to trim include your cell phone, internet and cable bills, but before you call those companies, make a game plan.

“You really want to do your research ahead of time and that starts with checking for what you’re actually paying for. A lot of us are actually paying for services that we really don’t need anymore,” Kimberly said.

Kimberly said you can often lower your bill by thinning out your plan, but also ask if there are any new promotions you can take advantage of. Study whether their direct competitors offer lower prices. It could help you negotiate.

“It gives you that extra power and it also gives you the confidence to know there’s not only one company out there,” said Kimberly. “You can often take your business elsewhere and that is power that consumers have.”

Now you’re ready to call your providers.

Be polite but firm and direct about your goals. Ask the open-ended question: “what can you do to help me lower my monthly bill?”

“You’d actually be surprised at how easy it is to get a positive answer and save some month just by making that request,” said Kimberly.

But if you don’t get immediate help don’t give up. Instead ask to be transferred to the company’s cancelation department.

“Sometimes they have extra leeway to make you offers that you wouldn’t get elsewhere,” said Kimberly.

Kimberly said if you’re still not getting anywhere, simply hang up and try again the next day. You could have better luck with another customer service rep. Remember, most companies don’t want to lose you.

“This is not just helping you it’s helping the company,” said Kimberly. “The company wants to retain you as a customer so you can get to a win-win solution, by making sure you are happy then they’ll be happy to know they are keeping you.”

If you don’t like confrontation, Kimberly recommends using the online chat systems that big companies usually offer these days. She just used it the other day when she successfully negotiated a lower phone bill.

“I was managing our kids and some other tasks,” said Kimberly. “I cut our bill I think ended up saving about 30 dollars a month just by pursuing that.”

Take Kimberly’s advice. The worst thing that can happen is they’ll say no, and hearing yes is an exhilarating experience.

“It feels so good to save that money,” Kimberly said.

