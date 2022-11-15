Contests
Man strikes Hamden police cruisers

By Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police cruisers were struck when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning.

Police said the vehicle driven by Richard Atterberry was located in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue.

As officers approached the vehicle, they said Atterberry fled the area and struck two marked Hamden police cruisers.

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Hope Avenue later that morning.

Officers located Atterberry running toward Palmer Avenue.

Richard Atterberry strikes Hamden police cruisers and arrested in possession of a handgun.
Richard Atterberry strikes Hamden police cruisers and arrested in possession of a handgun.(Hamden police)

Police conducted a search of the area with a K9.

They arrested the suspect on the front porch of a Palmer Avenue residence.

Atterberry violated a current protective order issued against him.

The K9 located a handgun, ammunition, and narcotics within close proximity to Atterberry.

The suspect was charged and appeared in Meriden Superior Court on Monday.

Atterberry was held on a $100,000 bond.

Officers said no one was injured during the incident.

