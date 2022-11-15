New memorial pays tribute to Sandy Hook shooting victims ahead of 10-year anniversary

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - December 14, 2012 is one of the saddest days in Connecticut history.

Twenty students and six adults were killed inside Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The 10-year anniversary is next month.

A new memorial has been built in Newtown.

“It’s beautiful,” said Jenny Hubbard, mother of Sandy Hook victim Catherine Hubbard. “Some place to center and reflect, and mission accomplished it’s beautiful.”

The memorial to the 26 victims is peaceful and tranquil. Secluded and serene.

That’s just what Jenny Hubbard and other Sandy Hook parents and families were hoping for.

“When you have a tragedy like Sandy Hook or any tragedy that rocks a community, it’s nice to have a place that marks that moment,” said Jenny.

It’ll be 10 years next month that Jenny’s daughter Catherine Hubbard, just 6, was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

“It’s a blink and yet it’s a complete and total lifetime,” said Jenny.

The memorial on Riverside Road in Newtown is open to the public a day after the families held a private ceremony.

When you visit this quiet and peaceful memorial, you’ll walk by this large plaque.

On it is a quote from former President Barack Obama, who visited Newtown two days after the shooting. While he was here, he said he offers the love and prayers of a nation. And said, “we have wept with you.”

After walking down a stone path, you’re greeted by a sycamore tree in the middle of a reflection pool.

There are 26 wreathes in the water for the victims. Each one has a candle and a paper note with their name on it.

Water flowing so the objects circle around the tree.

Victims’ names are engraved on the surrounding wall.

“It was a beautiful tribute to the uniqueness of all of our loved ones,” said Jenny.

