Police investigate deadly car fire in New Milford

Investigators discovered a dead man inside a car late Monday night.
By Roger Susanin and Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators discovered a dead man inside a car late Monday night.

Responders rushed to the Mobile Mini - Portable Storage & Offices on Sullivan Road.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

After processing the scene, firefighters discovered the body inside the car.

It was not clear what led up to the fire.

