Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton

Bus drivers were at school bus lots.
Bus drivers were at school bus lots.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton.

Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road.

Officials say first responders arrived to find a collision between a work van and school bus at that location.

Authorities did not immediately say if students were traveling on the bus at the time of the accident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breeze Airways added more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds more flights out of Bradley Airport
Frozen turkey
Connecticut Foodshare’s holiday collection events continue this week
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his victory over Bob Stefanowski on Nov. 9.
Gov. Lamont to talk about his second term in office
Richard Atterberry strikes Hamden police cruisers and arrested in possession of a handgun.
Man strikes Hamden police cruisers