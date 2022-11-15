Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton.

Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road.

Officials say first responders arrived to find a collision between a work van and school bus at that location.

Authorities did not immediately say if students were traveling on the bus at the time of the accident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

