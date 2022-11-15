Report: Uvalde police chief told kids were alive in school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room.

A dispatcher can be heard on audio recordings obtained by CNN telling the acting city police chief that there were “eight to nine” kids alive and in need of help in the classroom.

The call came as hundreds of officers gathered outside Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

The call with Lt. Mariano Pargas underscores that law enforcement personnel were aware that children were in danger even as they waited more than 70 minutes to confront the gunman.

Pargas has been placed on leave.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.