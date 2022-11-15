Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said.

Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing.

Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police.

Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo left school property and was seen walking towards Bunker Hill Park.

Castillo is about 5′ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, tan pants and black boots, police said.

Police said her hair is no longer dyed like in the photo they shared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

Waterbury Public Schools provided a statement:

Today, a student at Bunker Hill School was reported missing. The safety and security of every student are top priorities for the district. Incidents like the one reported are taken very seriously. We ask all community members to provide any information about this missing student to the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941. The district and Waterbury Police Department are doing everything they can to locate the student.

