Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say

Debyelis Castillo.
Debyelis Castillo.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said.

Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing.

Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police.

Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo left school property and was seen walking towards Bunker Hill Park.

Castillo is about 5′ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, tan pants and black boots, police said.

Police said her hair is no longer dyed like in the photo they shared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

Waterbury Public Schools provided a statement:

