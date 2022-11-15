State DOT dealing with shortage of plow truck drivers ahead of winter

(WFSB) - Plow truck drivers are needed ahead of the major snow season.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said they need people to apply.

Dot said overall they have over 600 openings.

It’s down from 750 earlier this year, but it’s something they want to fill as much as they can.

When it comes to plow drivers, we’re seeing a similar issue we saw last year: recruiting enough drivers who have Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL).

All plow truck drivers in Connecticut need a CDL.

According to DOT spokesman Josh Morgan, the market for CDL drivers is as competitive as ever.

Other areas with shortages, like school bus drivers, continue to recruit too.

They’re not just competing with employers in Connecticut, either.

“You’re not just in competition with people, neighboring towns, neighboring states. It’s industry-wide across the country, also in competition with the private sector who are trying to hire drivers with a CDL license,” said Morgan.

If you’re interested in applying for a job with DOT, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.