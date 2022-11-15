Contests
Swin Cash’s number gets retired at Monday’s UConn basketball game

By WFSB Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - A former UConn women’s basketball star was honored on Monday at Gampel Pavilion.

Basketball hall of famer Swin Cash’s number was retired before Monday’s game.

Cash is the third former Husky to receive this honor. She had a standout career with UConn winning two national titles.

In 2002, she was the NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player. Cash went on to a decorated pro career and won two Olympics gold medals for Team USA.

The ceremony began just after 6:00 with tip off at 6:30 pm.

