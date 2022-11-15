Ticketmaster clarifies what to do about your Taylor Swift ticket presale codes

(WFSB) - Scores of Taylor Swift fans took to the internet Tuesday morning to try and land concert tickets to her recently announced shows.

However, they were met with confusion and queues with hundreds people ahead of them.

Ticketmaster’s fan support social media account posted a clarification aimed at ensuring “an optimal shopping experience.”

If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please login and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience. — Ticketmaster Fan Support (@TMFanSupport) November 15, 2022

“If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please login and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage,” it posted to Twitter.

The main Ticketmaster Twitter account also acknowledged the issues have been having.

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” it posted.

Swift announced a tour earlier this month.

The closest locations to Connecticut included Foxborough, MA on May 19, May 20, and May 12 and East Rutherford, NJ on May 26, May 27 and May 28.

Ticket information can be found on Ticketmaster’s website here.

