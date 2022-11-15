Tips for preparing your car for the winter months

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - With the first flakes expected to fall across some areas of our state tonight, many are gearing up for the winter ahead.

That means getting your car in tip top shape.

Although we’re not expecting a ton of snow, it’s a good reminder to get your vehicle ready for wintertime driving.

Cliff Jones, owner of Cliff’s Auto Repair in Terryville, gave some tips when getting ready for the winter season.

Snow tires are always a good idea and make sure you rotate your tires every 10,000 miles. Having a good amount of tread on tires is extremely important.

Cliff said air pressure is key. That keeps your fuel economy up.

He also said ice is much more dangerous than snow.

With some light snow expected through northern areas in Connecticut Tuesday night, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue but it’s only the beginning.

“I’m dreading that it’s coming but I’d rather it’s finally here because that means the temperature is getting low enough and people are going to be running scared looking for it,” said Chip Wilcox, of Terryville.

“It’s very busy, everybody’s getting nervous now it’s starting to get colder. Now they have got to get their tires on. Wait until the last minute sometimes but now’s the time to do it right before it comes and you don’t want to be out there with bald tires, tire pressure needs to be maintained,” said Cliff.

Cliff said they are busier than ever this time of year.

