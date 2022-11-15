Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital sees increase in children with RSV

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hospitals in Connecticut are being overwhelmed with children suffering from RSV.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a respiratory illness that causes colds in children.

RSV has been around for several years, but doctors say they are concerned with how soon the illness started spreading this year. They are also concerned with how quickly the virus is spreading, and believe social distancing is playing a factor.

“Almost all children by the age of 2 typically get RSV, but now I think we have a few generations of kids that just never got it and are vulnerable to getting sick from it,” says Dr. Thomas Murray from Yale New Haven Hospital.

Murray says another concern is how many children are catching RSV.

Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital is seeing an average of 40-45 kids a day just in the past week. Murray says more than 20% end up in intensive care.

He recommends that parents should be keeping an eye on the symptoms their children are feeling. He says symptoms like a cough, fever, or runny nose could be indicators.

“Parents, especially of children under 3, the thing to watch for would be difficulty breathing. So, if you see your child start to breath fast, start to have very high fevers that do not respond to Tylenol or Motrin. If you have a young baby and you start to see blue around the lips, any of those things are reasons to bring your child to the hospital to be evaluated,” says Dr. Murray.

Dr. Murray also recommends that new parents should be cautious when visiting family this holiday season.

“It can be difficult because everybody wants to see and hold the new baby but waiting a few months to help that baby’s immune system develop a little bit can be really important,” says Murray.

Other things to help avoid RSV is to wash surfaces like doorknobs.

If you’re concerned your child has a bad cold, Dr. Murray recommends reaching out to their pediatrician.

