Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday.

While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise.

“Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” says local Brian Lobardo.

Many are also surprised at how quickly the weather changed. On Saturday Connecticut saw warm and muggy weather.

By Tuesday night, there was enough snow to measure in parts of Connecticut.

Stores are starting to see people gearing up for the coming winter.

Katz Hardware owner Bob Krieger says it’s never too early to be prepared.

“If they can get out, get that shovel, get that salt, get that scraper. Whatever you need for the winter, get it before it’s too late and you’re frantically trying that morning to scrape of your window to get to work,” says Krieger.

Towns like Vernon, who weren’t expecting a lot of snow, were still preparing their crews and getting their salt and plows on standby.

“Even though it’s minor, we want to reiterate to the people out there that may be driving in this weather, take your time. Get reacclimated to driving in the winter weather, and if we happen to be out there in Vernon or other parts of the state, make sure you give safe distances between the trucks,” says Michael Purcaro, Vernon’s Town Administrator and Emergency Management Director.

