Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CT’s new comptroller to give an update on the state’s ‘Hero Pay’ program

Hero pay website
Hero pay website
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s comptroller-elect plans to give an update on the state’s Hero Pay program.

Sean Scanlon said he’ll announce a recommendation to lawmakers on funding the program in advance of a potential special session.

A news conference is set for 1 p.m. in Hartford on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Premium Pay Program, also called Hero Pay, is overseen by the state comptroller’s office. It was created to provide assistance to essential workers who kept the state operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who who were eligible were able to get up to $1,000.

The state launched the program over the summer, and said the demand for it was significant.

To apply for the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Essential workers can apply for up to a $1,000 bonus for working during the pandemic.
‘Premium Pay’ program for essential workers officially launches

Latest News

$3,333.33 donation
CT Foodshare gets a $3,333.333 donation for its Turkey Trot
CT Foodshare Turkey Trot
CT Foodshare Turkey Trot continues from Simsbury
Turkey Trot in Simsbury
30th Annual CT Foodshare Turkey trot underway
missing kids
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles
Early Warning Weather Alert.
Early Warning Weather Forecast