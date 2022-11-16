CT’s new comptroller to give an update on the state’s ‘Hero Pay’ program

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s comptroller-elect plans to give an update on the state’s Hero Pay program.

Sean Scanlon said he’ll announce a recommendation to lawmakers on funding the program in advance of a potential special session.

A news conference is set for 1 p.m. in Hartford on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Premium Pay Program, also called Hero Pay, is overseen by the state comptroller’s office. It was created to provide assistance to essential workers who kept the state operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who who were eligible were able to get up to $1,000.

The state launched the program over the summer, and said the demand for it was significant.

To apply for the program, click here.

