Firefighters on scene at scrap yard fire in Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Fire crews are on scene at a scrap yard fire this morning in Montville.

Early this morning, public safety dispatchers received calls for a fire at 33 Pequot Rd at CT Scrap.

The scene is active and crews are working to contain the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

Commuters should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

