Former President Trump expected to announce another run for the White House

(WFSB) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement at 9 p.m. Tuesday night and it’s widely anticipated he’s going to announce plans to run again for the White House.

Two years ago, Trump won in two of Connecticut’s eight counties, taking Litchfield and Windham.

Eyewitness News talked to voters about another potential Trump run for president.

We found quite a few Trump supporters who said they want the former president to run again.

They’re hoping he will run and win.

There are others who have serious concerns.

In Windham there’s a store in town that sells all sorts of pro-Trump merchandise, everything from flags, banners, and t-shirts.

The store was closed Tuesday, but we had no trouble finding people in town who support the former president.

“Trump should run definitely; I mean this country is so screwed up from Biden. And I can’t believe all these people voted for those senators,” said Ted Penrod.

“He was positive influence on the country, although people didn’t like the way he talked about people,” said Brian Reynolds.

As strongly as supporters feel about Trump, there are those who don’t want him to run or get elected.

“The morality is the whole thing and it’s being ignored by so many people and they’re making stuff up,” said Dennis Gessay.

Ben Proto, the Chairman of Connecticut’s Republican Party, said Trump is despised by many but loved by many, the same he said goes for Biden.

“Until we know who all the candidates are and who the ultimate two candidates will be, it’s much too early. We can’t venture a guess as to what the impact any candidate will have on either party,” said Proto.

“I think the American people are ready to turn the page myself. You saw that last Tuesday, he’s a former president of the U.S. and he’ll make an announcement,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Biden has not yet announced whether he will run again.

“Do you think Biden should run also? Or do you think it’s time for a change?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I think it’s time for a change,” said Suzanne Ricard, who doesn’t support Trump or Biden.

Trump’s announcement is expected Tuesday night at 9 p.m. from his Mar-A-Lago home.

Some say an early announcement could pressure potential GOP rivals to move faster.

