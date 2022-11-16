I-84 east closed in East Hartford due to a serious crash
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.
The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits 56 and 58.
It involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.
The crash was first reported around 9:15 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.