I-84 east closed in East Hartford due to a serious crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits 56 and 58.

It involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The crash was first reported around 9:15 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.