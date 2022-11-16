Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-84 east closed in East Hartford due to a serious crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits 56 and 58.

It involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The crash was first reported around 9:15 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic Alert Wethersfield - I-91
Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton
Traffic Alert Wethersfield - I-91
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes reported across the state
Viewer Photo
Tractor trailer crash shuts down multiple lanes on I-84 west, east in Hartford
State police said the highway is closed in the area of Exit 24.
Part of Route 8 south closed in Beacon Falls after crash involving dump truck, tanker