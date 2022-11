GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north in Groton was shut down after a box truck ended up down an embankment.

State police said the highway was closed at exit 88.

#CTtraffic I-95 North at Exit 88 in Groton is shutdown as they try to remove a box truck from down the embankment. If traveling in the area please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 16, 2022

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.