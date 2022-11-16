Locals react to former president Donald Trump announcing 2024 run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Former president Donald Trump announced his third white house bid on Tuesday.

He made the announcement outside of his West Palm Beach home, Mar-A-Lago.

During his announcement he criticized President Biden and promised to make America great.

Some Connecticut voters supported the announcement.

“Trump should run. I mean this country is so screwed up from Biden and I can’t believe all these people who voted for those senators,” says Ted Penrod a Trump supporter.

Others say the Republican party would be much stronger without him.

“You were not elected in 2020. There was no miscount on the vote. Just accept the results for what they are and move on. We must think about our families and thing about everything going forward and not looking back,” says Nicole Kidd from South Windsor.

Trump has lost twice in Connecticut. In 2016 he lost to Hilary Clinton by over 220,000 votes. He lost to Joe Biden by over 360,000 in 2020.

Trump said his announcement was just the beginning, but some experts say Trump is hoping this announcement complicates the investigations into how he handled secret documents.

