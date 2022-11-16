Contests
Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFSB) - State transportation officials said crashes impacted highways in several areas on Wednesday morning.

In Hartford, the Department of Transportation reported a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 eastbound between exits 48 and 49. The right lane was closed. The crash was first reported around 7:10 a.m.

In Wethersfield, Interstate-91 northbound was congested between exits 23 and 25 because of a two-vehicle crash. A backup of nearly 3 miles was reported. The highway’s two right lanes were closed. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.

In Groton, a vehicle was down an embankment on Interstate 95 north. It happened between exits 88 and 89. The left lane was closed. The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 Traffic map here.

