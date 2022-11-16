New initiative announced to help small business owners in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The pandemic created a lot of financial challenges for small businesses across the state.

In Hartford the city is launching a new initiative to create job opportunities and help small business owners.

“One of the main problems was not having access to capital,” said Josette Hill.

Hill is the founder of J.A.H. Financial Services in Hartford.

Starting her own small business and working closely with others, she knows very well how hard the pandemic hit the small business community.

“It’s not fun to use your savings to run your small business,” said Hill.

As businesses continue recovering from the effects of the pandemic, Hartford city leaders announced a new initiative aimed at stabilizing the small business community.

The Small Business Investment Fund is aimed at creating and retaining jobs, revitalizing downtown businesses and spurring entrepreneurship in Hartford.

“It is very important because small businesses just want a little bit of help, they just need a little bit of a push and someone to stand behind them,” Hill said.

The city is directing $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to go towards the Small Business Investment Fund.

Mayor Luke Bronin made the announcement Tuesday at the Piolin Peruvian restaurant.

“It’s focused on things like how many jobs are you creating, how many jobs are you retaining, what are your capital investment plans, what’s your business plan look like,” said Bronin.

Small businesses must demonstrate a commitment to new job creation.

Businesses could earn up to $100,000.

“I look at it as a retainment of sorts and helping businesses grow and build up to the point where they should have been three years ago or previous from COVID,” said councilman James Sanchez with the Hartford City Council.

City leaders added that there may be additional rounds of funding in the future.

If you’re a small business in Hartford and interested in applying, you can find more information here. Applications are considered on a rolling basis.

