Outdoor dining in West Hartford ending for the winter

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The concrete barriers sectioning off outdoor dining in West Hartford will be gone Wednesday.

The town is transitioning into winter mode, and that means they will need all the room they can get to fit snowplows down the street.

That plan is changing outdoor dining.

“Everybody’s a little down when you can’t enjoy a beautiful day outside,” said Russell Starankewicz, who visits West Hartford.

Before COVID-19, most wouldn’t imagine dining al fresco when piles of leaves turn into piles of snow.

West Hartford’s use of concrete barriers and a little creativity has made a big impact in how people spent their evenings in the town center during the last two years.

Popular outdoor dining has to take a back seat to the unpopular sight of snowplows which need room to clear the streets.

“The contractor for the public works department will be out there first thing in the morning to remove all of the concrete barriers,” said Brian Pudlik, Associate Planner for West Hartford.

The barriers are going away and outdoor dining in the street in those designated areas is coming to an end in West Hartford.

Town officials said when it comes to enjoying a meal and braving the elements at one of these sidewalk tables, that’s a different story.

“If there are nice days between now and January, February time frame and the restaurants are still able to offer outdoor dining then the public can certainly take advantage of that,” said Pudlik.

“People rediscovered West Hartford center during COVID, said Shawn Jones, Max’s Oyster Bar Manager.

Jones said the 18 tables on their outdoor street patio are still a hit with guests who are still uneasy about eating indoors.

“Even for the last few weeks with the weather breaking on those nice days, both patios were packed full, so it will be a little loss,” Jones said.

All the excitement hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Town officials said they are drawing up a “center master plan” bringing big infrastructure changes to what’s become a dining hotspot even in the cold months.

But until then, bring a coat and try to get a spot near the heaters.

