Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Teen girl found shot in New Britain apartment

New Britain Police generic
New Britain Police generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old girl was shot inside an apartment in New Britain on Tuesday.

Police said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to a second floor apartment at 32 West Pearl St. for a report about a disturbance.

When they got there, officers said they found the teen, who was only identified as a girl from New Britain, suffering from a single gun shot wound. The girl was transported to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition.

Officers identified a 16-year-old boy from New Britain, who was on scene, as the shooter. He was taken into custody without incident and the firearm was located.

The unnamed juvenile was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm. An order to detain was granted and the juvenile was turned over to Hartford Juvenile Detention.

Both juveniles were known to each other and the incident happened within the apartment.

Police called it an active and ongoing investigation. They said they didn’t know if the shooting was accidental.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact Lt. John Prisavage at 860-826-3131 or New Britain police’s anonymous tip line at 860-826-3199.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

$3,333.33 donation
CT Foodshare gets a $3,333.333 donation for its Turkey Trot
Turkey Trot in Simsbury
30th Annual CT Foodshare Turkey trot underway
CT Foodshare Turkey Trot
CT Foodshare Turkey Trot continues from Simsbury
missing kids
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles
PCP
I-TEAM: Primary care doctor shortage affecting Connecticut