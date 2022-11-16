Teen girl found shot in New Britain apartment

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old girl was shot inside an apartment in New Britain on Tuesday.

Police said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to a second floor apartment at 32 West Pearl St. for a report about a disturbance.

When they got there, officers said they found the teen, who was only identified as a girl from New Britain, suffering from a single gun shot wound. The girl was transported to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition.

Officers identified a 16-year-old boy from New Britain, who was on scene, as the shooter. He was taken into custody without incident and the firearm was located.

The unnamed juvenile was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm. An order to detain was granted and the juvenile was turned over to Hartford Juvenile Detention.

Both juveniles were known to each other and the incident happened within the apartment.

Police called it an active and ongoing investigation. They said they didn’t know if the shooting was accidental.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact Lt. John Prisavage at 860-826-3131 or New Britain police’s anonymous tip line at 860-826-3199.

