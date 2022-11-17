Crews battle overnight fire in Moosup

MOOSUP, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a fire in Moosup early Thursday morning.

Public safety dispatchers say they received a call for a building fire at 10 Gorman Street overnight.

The scene is still active at this time, and an investigation is underway.

There is no other information immediately available at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.