Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crews battle overnight fire in Moosup

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOOSUP, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a fire in Moosup early Thursday morning.

Public safety dispatchers say they received a call for a building fire at 10 Gorman Street overnight.

The scene is still active at this time, and an investigation is underway.

There is no other information immediately available at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WFSB Eyewitness News This morning 4:30 am - VOD
FORECAST: From unseasonably cool to downright chilly!
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably cool to downright chilly!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police officer shot overnight in Waterbury