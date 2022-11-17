Eversource customers could pay about $85 more per month

(WFSB) – Eversource customers could pay about $85 more on their monthly bill if the company’s proposed rate hikes are approved.

The company said it filed new supply prices with Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Thursday.

Customers would see an increase on the supply section of their bill, according to Eversource.

If the supply prices are approved by PURA, Eversource customers’ supply would go from 12.1 cents per kilowatt-hour to 24.2 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Eversource said the average customer, who uses about 700 kilowatt hours each month, will see an increase of about 48% to their bill, or $85.

The supply charge was 11.5 cents per kilowatt-hour last winter.

The new supply prices would take effect from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

“In Connecticut, the energy supply price changes twice a year – January 1 and July 1 – representing the cost that Eversource pays generators for the power that customers use. Eversource only charges customers what it pays generators for producing the power – it does not earn a profit on the cost of electricity,” said Eversource.

Eversource said there are assistance programs available to help customers. For more information click here.

