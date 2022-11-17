How you can pick up a ‘Bristol Strong’ sweatshirt in honor of the city’s 2 fallen officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - “Bristol Strong” sweatshirts will be available to help support the families of two fallen Bristol officers.

The dark blue with gold lettering sweatshirts can be purchased at the Bristol Farmers Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers told Channel 3 that all proceeds from their sales will benefit the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The front of the sweatshirt reads “Bristol Strong.”

The back reads “Never Forgotten” and lists the officers’ badge numbers.

The back of the 'Bristol Strong' sweatshirt lists the badge numbers of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department. (WFSB)

More information on the farmers market can be found on its website here.

