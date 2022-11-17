Contests
How you can pick up a ‘Bristol Strong’ sweatshirt in honor of the city’s 2 fallen officers

Scot Haney models a 'Bristol Strong' sweatshirt, which will be available at the Bristol Farmers...
Scot Haney models a 'Bristol Strong' sweatshirt, which will be available at the Bristol Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - “Bristol Strong” sweatshirts will be available to help support the families of two fallen Bristol officers.

The dark blue with gold lettering sweatshirts can be purchased at the Bristol Farmers Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers told Channel 3 that all proceeds from their sales will benefit the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The front of the sweatshirt reads “Bristol Strong.”

The back reads “Never Forgotten” and lists the officers’ badge numbers.

More information on the farmers market can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

