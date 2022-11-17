Local ski areas getting ready to make snow

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It’s getting cold enough for snow, which makes some of us think about skiing and winter outdoor activities.

Eyewitness News visited Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort to see if they are taking advantage of this cold weather to make snow.

They most are gearing up, especially with the Early Warning Weather team forecasting several nights with below freezing temperatures.

Mohawk Mountain started making snow on Monday night, but other resorts like Powder Ridge are waiting until the weekend to fire up the snow machines.

“Behind me you can see some of our fan guns, right now we probably have 38 fan guns up on the hill with over 120 lances, the sticks that you see behind us so we have plenty of snow making power,” said Sean Hayes, President and CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort.

Ideal snowmaking happens when the temperature is below 30 degrees consistently.

While businesses are not ready to announce a projected date for opening the slopes, most believe that it will likely happen in a couple of weeks, like Hayes.

“We project by December 15th or the 20th at the latest our base trail should be open but our main trails our learning center or our big trails in Middlefield and the bunny hill open with just 3 days of snow making,” said Hayes.

The ski resorts are not the only ones excited about snow.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m hoping it comes, looking forward to having snow this year. Hopefully we can get a little more this year than last so I can have a little fun,” said Dylan Barrett.

Others are not very excited.

“Not ready for the snow at all, happy it hasn’t happened yet,” said Tiffani Ramcke.

“Winter is not something I enjoy a lot but it’s nice to see different season,” said Theodore Clayton.

If you’re a beginner this ski season, you’ll get to experience something new at Powder Ridge.

“We dramatically expanded our learning center, snow or sculptured learning center so it gives a customer just learning how to ski get a high-level sensation from the first moment they get on the snow,” said Hayes.

When talking with Mount Southington, they have noticed that when we get a cold November that it tends to be a warmer December.

