Local teen donates art supplies to Ana Grace Academy

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A purple box at Crec Ana Grace Academy was created with an important mission in mind.

The idea behind the box was to create a space where young artists could have access to free art supplies.

The charity project was created by Chelsea Phaire, a 13-year-old from Danbury who is also an artist.

Phaire says she started the charity so kids can have a creative outfit. She says art is an important outlet for kids because when they create, “they’re more likely to be kind to other people.”

Phaire brought an entire cart of supplies to the box’s unveiling on Wednesday.

She’s hoping to not only inspire great artwork but spread something positive in a world that can sometimes seem like anything but.

“What’s happening in this country is not normal,” says Phaire.

She says her art helps her cope with the pain of witnessing gun violence around the country.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about our safety when we go to school,” says Phaire.

Phaire lost someone very close to her to gun violence.

“She lost her swim instructor to gun violence. It sparked a connection for her to recognize what it means when you experience that type of trauma,” says Candace Phaire, Chelsea’s mom.

Patricia Phelan, principal of Crec Ana Grace Academy, says that art is a way for kids to relax and soothe themselves.

“Some paintings and drawings with deeper meanings can kind of raise awareness,” says Chelsea.

Now there’s a little more encouragement from a young artists whose medium is compassion.

