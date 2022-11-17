Money Month: Finding ways to shop at a discount with Hip2Save

(WFSB) - All month long, Eyewitness News is looking for ways to save you money.

Hip2Save is a website that curates deals from some of the nation’s top retailers.

Channel 3 talked to one of its founders, Collin Morgan, about finding the best bargains.

“Basically what we do is we source all the best deals. We look at the reviews, we look at the best of web pricing and we really do all the research for you so that you are not seeing junk, you are not seeing things that are expensive. Our team takes the time to really curate the best deals,” said Collin.

One of the things Collin is known for is teaching people how to do stacking savings.

“Often times stores will have just really great sales. Kohl’s is a really good example of this,” Collin said. “Kohl’s will have a really good sale. Kohl’s will have promo codes, and they do allow for the most part to stack a percent off code with a money off code. So like a money off code with 10 off 50. So you can stack both of those codes, and the sale price, so you are paying not very much out of pocket and then they also have Kohl’s cash, so depending on what you spend you will earn Kohl’s cash and then it’s like free money to use at Kohl’s later.”

Another thing Collin suggests having is a gift closet. Buy clothes or toys on sale and store them in a closet to gift later.

“Basically what a gift closet it is its just as you see like toys that go on sale that maybe you don’t need right that moment, but you know oh I’m going to have a friend who is going to have their son’s birthday soon, you basically are buying things at these rock bottom prices storing them in this gift closet and then when your kid comes ya know, oh we’ve got this party, it’s like you shop in the gift closet,” said Collin.

“Do you think that people overspend mostly on clothing items or like personal care ya know toilet paper, shampoo, I mean what are the things that you can get the deepest discount on?” asked Eyewitness News.

“I do think people probably overspend on clothing,” said Collin.

Collin said the best clothing deals are when you shop out of season.

“When it is spring time you’re gonna see like all of the good winter gear like high end brands to like deep deep discounts. Close out sales cause they wanna get rid of all that merchandise to bring in their spring stuff. So basically you want to shop not in season to know that you are buying for that following winter,” said Collin.

Shopping smarter and knowing when and where to buy certain items can be the difference between hundreds of dollars more in your wallet.

