Police officer shot overnight in Waterbury

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say a police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot in Waterbury late Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10 P.M., officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police violent crimes task force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation, according to Waterbury police.

Authorities say an unidentified suspect fired his weapon at the officers around this time, striking a police officer.

The officer sustained a graze gunshot wound, and is being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The incident occurred on Chase Parkway at the I-84 East entrance ramp.

Police say the suspect vehicle could have been occupied by a single suspect, or multiple suspects.

There are no other details immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 203-755-1234.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

