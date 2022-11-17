Raising Thanksgiving costs could affect shopping list

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - With Thanksgiving just one week away, rising food costs may take a bite out of your dinner this year.

Channel 3 spoke with shoppers who say they they won’t be cutting back on the turkey, but sides may be a different story.

Instead of five sides on the Thanksgiving table, they may do three.

That is because a generic Thanksgiving shopping list for a big family won’t be cheap.

Channel 3 went shopping at Stew Leonard’s in Newington to see just how expensive your list may be.

Higher Thanksgiving prices this year

Our list included apple pie, a couple bags of stuffing cubes, a five pound bag of potatoes, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and a 25 pound Turkey.

The turkey alone cost $74. Turkey prices are up 73% from last year, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

All together the shopping list adds up to $124.

“Seems a little high but it is what it is. Everything in the world is going up,” said Vin Zotto, Windsor Locks.

Some families may cut back on how much food they buy this year.

“They might cut out on… instead of having two potatoes they’ll have one, or cut down the shrimp,’ said Vin.

