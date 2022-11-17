Seymour police make second arrest in double deadly pedestrian crash

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A second arrest was made in connection with a deadly crash that left a couple dead in Seymour last December.

Seymour police said they arrested Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven, on charges of hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and interfering with officers.

According to police, Riqui Irigoyen-Flores had intimate knowledge that his brother, Jair Irigoyen-Flores, was directly responsible for the crash that killed James and Barbara Tamborra of Shelton as they attended a wake on Dec. 10, 2021.

They said Riqui Irigoyen-Flores helped his brother remove and hide the vehicle that was involved in the collision on the night of the crash. The vehicle was actually hidden on his property for two nights.

Riqui Irigoyen-Flores also facilitated access to a similar vehicle for his brother to help him avoid detection and suspicion with co-workers and friends.

He was held on a court-set bond of $250,000 and was given a court date of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.