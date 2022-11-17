Ticketmaster cancels public sale for tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WFSB) – The public sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster.
The company said the general sale was canceled because of high demand and not enough tickets remaining:
General sale was slated to open Friday.
Ticketmaster’s announcement comes after Taylor Swift fans had trouble securing tickets through presale on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.