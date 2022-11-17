Ticketmaster cancels public sale for tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

(WFSB) – The public sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster.

The company said the general sale was canceled because of high demand and not enough tickets remaining:

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

General sale was slated to open Friday.

Ticketmaster’s announcement comes after Taylor Swift fans had trouble securing tickets through presale on Tuesday.

