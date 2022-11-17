Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Ticketmaster cancels public sale for tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift(KVLY)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – The public sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster.

The company said the general sale was canceled because of high demand and not enough tickets remaining:

General sale was slated to open Friday.

Ticketmaster’s announcement comes after Taylor Swift fans had trouble securing tickets through presale on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
INTERVIEW: Eversource explains rate hikes
Patrick Smith, New Haven high school teacher, is up for a Grammy Award recognizing teachers...
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Eversource Energy
Eversource customers could pay about $85 more per month