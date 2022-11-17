Use of force ‘justified’ in January police pursuit of suspect from New Haven to Bridgeport

(WFSB) - A use of force shooting by an officer earlier this year was justified, according to the state Office of Inspector General.

Deputy U.S. marshal James Masterson opened fire on a box truck driven by Marvin Owens back on Jan 13, 2022.

Masterson fired at the truck five times, investigators found.

New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin notified the Office of Inspector General of the incident.

The Office of Inspector General requested help from the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad to conduct an investigation.

The inspector general revealed that, in connection with an attempt to serve three arrest warrants on Owens, Masterson fired his weapon at the front tire of the box truck and not at Owens.

The office found that Masterson’s “intent was to prevent imminent serious physical injury to other task force officers by disabling the truck. [Masterson] fired his weapon to eliminate the threat to federal and municipal officers endangered by Owens’ efforts to flee the scene to avoid arrest.”

“Accordingly, I find such use of deadly force to be justified under Connecticut law,” the inspector general said.

Law enforcement had tried to serve Owens with multiple arrest domestic violence warrants, which included 16 counts of violating a protective order. Owens was in New Haven at the time. He was an employee of Onofrio Ultimate Foods.

However, he fled in one of the company’s box trucks.

Owens crashed the vehicle on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport and fled on foot.

Bridgeport police said officers engaged him in foot pursuit and subsequently apprehended him at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Seaview Avenue.

Read the complete report from the Office of the Inspector General below:

