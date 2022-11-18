1 hospitalized, 15 without a place to stay following Hartford fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized and 15 people total were forced out of their homes because of a fire in Hartford.

Firefighters said they responded to 42 Lisbon St. shortly after midnight on Friday.

The building was a three-family home located in the city’s Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood.

Companies encountered a fire in the walls, potentially form a chimney or oil burner.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. It was brought under control. No one was found in the building.

“We had one elderly female transported for possible smoke inhalation and no civilian or firefighters injuries at this time,” said District Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr., public information officer, Hartford Fire Department. “[The] fire is currently under investigation by our fire marshal’s office.”

The American Red Cross will be providing relocation assistance to three families, which included 11 Adults and four children.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.