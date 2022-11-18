An in-depth look into Eversource

Rocky Hill, CT (WFSB) - As Eversource and U-I customers learn to penny pitch, you might be wondering how much the executives at the top make.

In 2021, Joseph Nolan, the CEO of Eversource, earned $4.7 million.

That amount included his base salary of 1 million dollars plus stock awards and incentive earnings.

United illuminating’s CEO earned 1.8 million in 2021.

These are the latest numbers available to the public.

Itai vardi is with the Energy and Policy Institute, a utility watchdog group.

He said that Eversource is “at the top of their league” when it comes to executive salaries.

Vardi said, “It’s high. We did a study on utility exec compensation between 2017-2019 and we found that Eversource was in the top 3 exec earners, specifically the CEO.”

It’s important to understand, the salaries aren’t responsible for the rate hikes.

The main reason is that Connecticut is extremely reliant on fossil fuels such as generators of electricity.

And the prices on fossil fuels, particularly natural gas, have increased dramatically over the past year -- and in the past few years.

Connecticut utility companies invested in fossil fuels heavily.

“It was a bad bet to put a lot of the investment in this because now we see very volatile fossil fuel,” Vardi said.

Vardi said electric companies like U-I and Eversource made money because of their role in stopping expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar energy.

Expanding renewable energy sources means not relying on natural gas as much.

This could hurt the business model according to Vardi.

Vardi said, “For years they have practiced obstructionism. Trying to obstruct climate bills, bills that would support the expansion of renewable energy in CT and other NE states.

“Now we are reaping the fruit of these harmful practices,” Vardi said.

Vardi said that lowering the executive salaries wouldn’t mean your bill would say rate decreases.

However, if that money was diverted instead to sharing fuel costs, that could ease the pain of your electric bill.

“The utilities have a big pot of money to move around and a lot of it is going to their CEO and executives,” Vardi said.

Vardi mentioned, “Utility regulators and state lawmakers have to force the utilities to share much more of the cost and to have their own shareholders, the people who buy these stocks to share much more of those costs.”

