‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck are looking for who they’re calling an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday.

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck, police said. (Naugatuck police)

They described Francisquini as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds.

The suspect is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Connecticut registration BF81275.

“This stems from an incident that occurred earlier [Friday] in the Borough of Naugatuck,” police said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police or dial 911. Please do not approach the suspect.”

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.