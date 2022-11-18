Contests
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child

By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck are looking for who they’re calling an “armed and dangerous” suspect.

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday.

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck, police said.(Naugatuck police)

They described Francisquini as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds.

The suspect is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Connecticut registration BF81275.

“This stems from an incident that occurred earlier [Friday] in the Borough of Naugatuck,” police said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police or dial 911. Please do not approach the suspect.”

