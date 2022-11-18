Bank Robbery in Enfield
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they are currently investigating a bank robbery.
Reports place the robbery at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black leather jacket.
Police mentioned that the suspect had a handgun.
K9 units are being sent to the scene.
We have crews working getting more information.
Follow Channel 3 to stay updated.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.