Bank Robbery in Enfield

(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they are currently investigating a bank robbery.

Reports place the robbery at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black leather jacket.

Police mentioned that the suspect had a handgun.

K9 units are being sent to the scene.

We have crews working getting more information.

