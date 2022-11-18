Bank Robbery in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police said they are currently investigating a bank robbery.

Reports place the robbery at M&T Bank on Route 5 and Elm Street.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black leather jacket.

Police mentioned that the suspect had a handgun.

K9 units are being sent to the scene.

