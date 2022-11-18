CCSU students hold protest over film they say could harm trans community

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Students on the campus of Central Connecticut State University protested Thursday evening over a documentary being shown that they say miss represents the trans community.

The movie is called What is a Woman and it’s being put on by Turning Point USA, which is branded as a conservative student group.

Protesters feel like this movie could bring harm to the trans community.

The movie has been reviewed as being inaccurate at times.

People in the trans community, especially on the CCSU campus, say this documentary does not represent their community or who they are as people.

The group says that they’re also doing counter programming while the movie happens at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Channel 3 talked to school administrators, also who say that because Turning Point USA is a student group, they have the right to practice their freedom of speech.

The administrators stand by the students who are protesting right now for trans rights and trans joy.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.