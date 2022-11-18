Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CCSU students hold protest over film they say could harm trans community

CCSU controversial film protest
By Bryant Reed
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Students on the campus of Central Connecticut State University protested Thursday evening over a documentary being shown that they say miss represents the trans community.

The movie is called What is a Woman and it’s being put on by Turning Point USA, which is branded as a conservative student group.

Protesters feel like this movie could bring harm to the trans community.

The movie has been reviewed as being inaccurate at times.

People in the trans community, especially on the CCSU campus, say this documentary does not represent their community or who they are as people.

The group says that they’re also doing counter programming while the movie happens at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Channel 3 talked to school administrators, also who say that because Turning Point USA is a student group, they have the right to practice their freedom of speech.

The administrators stand by the students who are protesting right now for trans rights and trans joy.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Making money selling old electronics
Money Month: Selling back old electronics and video games for cash
2 Jewish holidays removed from school calendar in Farmington
Two Jewish holidays removed from school calendar
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway held in New Haven
City of New Haven gives Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need
Ski resorts preparing for winter
VIDEO: Ski resorts preparing for winter