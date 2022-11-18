City of New Haven gives Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - In just one week, many of you will be carving into that home cooked turkey.

Its why a number of groups in New Haven are coming together to make sure families don’t go without this Thanksgiving.

The city of New Haven and the Yale Police Department have teamed up for its annual turkey giveaway.

“With the cost of living and the price of food, it’s like, it means a lot,” said Sheila Gatison of New Haven.

For Sheila a free turkey means her family can have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“We have families to feed and this is going to make it, this is going to do it,” said Sheila.

She’s one of the hundreds of Elm City families turning out for the annual thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

It’s the 7th year for the giveaway.

“We are helping our community. At the end of day we want to address all the food insecurities that occurred and still occurring because of COVID 19 and as part of that we want to do our part,” said Gwendolyn Busch Williams with New Haven Youth and Recreation Department.

This year - they’re providing 1,100 turkeys to families in need in New Haven.

Police officers, firefighters, members of New Haven’s Youth and Recreation Department and plenty of others, all pitching in and lending a hand, to make sure these New Haven families can celebrate with a big bird on their table next week.

But these turkeys are just part of today’s event.

There are also 200 baskets, containing a full meal, for seniors.

It’s an effort by this Elm City community ensuring hundreds of families will have a special holiday.

“It means that my family will eat. It means I don’t have to spend $40 on a turkey that I don’t have. It means a lot,” said Sheila.

New Haven giving away turkeys to those in need

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.