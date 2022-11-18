Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Driving violation leads to drug, weapon and stolen vehicle charges

Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar was stopped for vehicle violations in Hartford, but was arrested on...
Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar was stopped for vehicle violations in Hartford, but was arrested on drug and stolen vehicle charges, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man who was initially pulled over in Hartford for motor vehicle violations was arrested for having drugs and a stolen vehicle.

State police said they arrested Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar, 19, of Hartford on Thursday.

Detectives reported that they were conducting a proactive narcotics interdiction operation in the greater Hartford area at the time.

Trooper said the operation focused on violent criminals, stolen vehicles, illegal firearms, and narcotics within the opiate family.

Deaza-Escobar was stopped on Barker Street Hartford for motor vehicle violations, state police said.

During the stop, narcotics detection K9s detected drugs.

Detectives said they seized 11 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm and digital scale.

A registration check of the motor vehicle found that it was reported stolen out of New Britain.

Deaza-Escobar was charged with improper use of marker, unsafe passing, violation of traffic control signals, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, control substance within 200 feet of a school, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, and third-degree larceny.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and given a court date of Friday in Hartford Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Derby Fire Department contacted police and the owner of a utility pole to have a fake fire...
Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby
Eyewitness news meteorologist Scot Haney tracks unseasonably cool temperatures in our area.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably cool to downright cold!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
A person died in a fire in Moosup during the early morning hours of Nov. 17.
Woman dies in overnight Moosup fire