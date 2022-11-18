Driving violation leads to drug, weapon and stolen vehicle charges

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man who was initially pulled over in Hartford for motor vehicle violations was arrested for having drugs and a stolen vehicle.

State police said they arrested Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar, 19, of Hartford on Thursday.

Detectives reported that they were conducting a proactive narcotics interdiction operation in the greater Hartford area at the time.

Trooper said the operation focused on violent criminals, stolen vehicles, illegal firearms, and narcotics within the opiate family.

Deaza-Escobar was stopped on Barker Street Hartford for motor vehicle violations, state police said.

During the stop, narcotics detection K9s detected drugs.

Detectives said they seized 11 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm and digital scale.

A registration check of the motor vehicle found that it was reported stolen out of New Britain.

Deaza-Escobar was charged with improper use of marker, unsafe passing, violation of traffic control signals, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, control substance within 200 feet of a school, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, and third-degree larceny.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and given a court date of Friday in Hartford Superior Court.

