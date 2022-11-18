Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby

The Derby Fire Department contacted police and the owner of a utility pole to have a fake fire...
The Derby Fire Department contacted police and the owner of a utility pole to have a fake fire alarm box removed from the intersection of Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues.(Derby Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby.

Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues.

“We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that owns the pole to have it removed, “ Lenard said. “This box is not part of or connected to our system that was removed several years ago.”

Lenard said that in the event of an emergency people should dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eyewitness news meteorologist Scot Haney tracks unseasonably cool temperatures in our area.
Technical Discussion: From unseasonably cool to downright cold!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
A person died in a fire in Moosup during the early morning hours of Nov. 17.
Woman dies in overnight Moosup fire
Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar was stopped for vehicle violations in Hartford, but was arrested on...
Driving violation leads to drug, weapon and stolen vehicle charges