Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby.

Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues.

“We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that owns the pole to have it removed, “ Lenard said. “This box is not part of or connected to our system that was removed several years ago.”

Lenard said that in the event of an emergency people should dial 911.

