I-95 closed in Stamford due to tractor-trailer crash
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 in Stamford is closed early Friday morning due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer.
According to DOT, crews responded shortly after 2:30 A.M. to a motor vehicle collision on I-95 between exits 6 and 7 in Stamford.
The highway remains closed at this time in the southbound direction.
There are no other details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.
