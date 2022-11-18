I-95 closed in Stamford due to tractor-trailer crash

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 in Stamford is closed early Friday morning due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

According to DOT, crews responded shortly after 2:30 A.M. to a motor vehicle collision on I-95 between exits 6 and 7 in Stamford.

The highway remains closed at this time in the southbound direction.

There are no other details immediately available.

This is a developing story.

