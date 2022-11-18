Contests
Lawmakers call for special session to extend CT’s gas tax holiday

Local lawmakers have reached a deal to extend the gas tax holiday.
By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Concern about a possible rise in utility rates has legislators trying to find relief for people who have been struggling to make ends meet.

One solution they’re planning is an extension on the state gas tax holiday that went into effect in April.

The 25-cent holiday is set to expire after Nov. 30.

As of Friday, both sides of the aisle called for a special session to extend it.

Earlier this week Gov. Ned Lamont stated that he was in full support of the measure and suggested doing so in several stages.

“I don’t think people want a 25-cent hit,” Lamont said. “So that’s what we are discussing with the leadership right now, say over the next four or five months.”

Extending the gas tax holiday is one way to keep extra money in peoples’ pockets.

Republican legislators agreed that a special session was needed, but not without some finger-pointing.

The House of Representatives and Senate Republican leaders released a joint statement.

“We need a special session now because Democrats refused to act for months,” said Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) and House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford). “But much more than just the gas tax needs to be suspended.”

Kelly and Candelora went on to say the state should fund more home heating assistance and suggested that the state’s budget surplus could be used for that purpose.

Lamont also said he wanted to make sure energy assistance programs were funded to the level they were last year.

He said it was all about finding ways where people can save money in the wake of a possibly higher heating bill.

As for the special session to extend the gas tax holiday, there’s no official date for that set yet.

