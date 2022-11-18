Money Month: Selling back old electronics and video games for cash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - All month long Channel 3 is looking for ways to get more cash into your pocket.

It’s time to look in the basement.

Those old electronics collecting dust could be worth money.

Video games, consoles, and collectibles.

At M&J Video Games and Collectibles they buy and sell it all.

“If you’re into anything ever, they probably have something for it,” said Matt Fernandes of Wolcott.

John Kelleher has been wheeling and dealing since he was 10 years old.

“I got over 40 years’ experience doing this,” said John.

He says you could turn these old electronics into cash.

If they have an Atari, we could appraise it, see what it’s worth,” said John.

Plainville’s Alex Bagameri said selling in-person has its perks.

“It’s a lot better local because they do more research on the values of stuff and what should really go to the person selling the stuff,” said Alex.

“Sometimes, they want cash, but credit is more. All the time. You get more for credit,” John said.

So, I had an old computer collecting dust in the basement.

Let’s just pretend, it’s charged. it worked, what do you think?

That doesn’t sound good.

“Probably a door stop? 20 bucks? 25 bucks?” John said.

Ok, so I didn’t score big, but you might.

Look around your home.

That old stuff collecting dust could be cash in your pocket.

“It’s just nice to have that fall back if you sell back some stuff,” said Alex.

Some tips before you sell: get out the old charger to make sure it works. Condition is everything

If it looks like something you would buy, chances are someone else would probably buy it too.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.