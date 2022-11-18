Contests
Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation

Crime tape and police lights graphic.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield shut down an area of town for an investigation on Friday afternoon.

They told drivers to avoid the area of Prospect Street and Willow Street to Prospect Street and Ridge Road.

They asked people to seek alternate routes.

No other details were released.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

