We’re Hiring Wednesday: Connecticut Technical Education and Career System

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) operates 17 diploma-granting technical high schools, two aviation maintenance technician schools, and an adult education center. CTECS graduates are career and college ready, and able to immediately support the skilled-labor needs of Connecticut business and industry.

At CTECS we are focused on building community, relationships and the future. We thrive on connections with our students, colleagues and business partners. It’s what makes us unique, and what many find most fulfilling about working for our school district. Equally as important are our ongoing efforts to develop a culture of equity and inclusion. A cornerstone of our daily work is making sure our staff, students, parents and all members of the CTECS community feel supported, valued, welcomed and safe.

CTECS offers highly competitive salaries and an extensive benefits package including a pension; tuition reimbursement; health and dental; and more. We’re always looking for dedicated professionals to fill a variety of positions — from teachers to technology support, maintenance staff to school leaders. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a retiree, a veteran, or an experienced tradesperson, if you want to be a part of building Connecticut’s future, CTECS might be the right fit for you!

Browse all open positions at cttech.org/careers.

Contact careers@cttech.org for more information.

