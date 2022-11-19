Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue.

The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police.

The crash came to an end at the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Johnson Avenue after a final collision.

Occupants from multiple vehicles were transported to area hospitals.

The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time for a lengthy investigation.

There is no other information available at this time.

