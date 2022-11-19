Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns.

The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”

His injuries are believed to be caused by a bonfire accident.

He was transported by Lifestar to the Bridgeport Burn Unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

