Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns.
The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”
His injuries are believed to be caused by a bonfire accident.
He was transported by Lifestar to the Bridgeport Burn Unit at Bridgeport Hospital.
