Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital

Vernon police cruiser.
Vernon police cruiser.(WFSB File)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns.

The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”

His injuries are believed to be caused by a bonfire accident.

He was transported by Lifestar to the Bridgeport Burn Unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technical Discussion
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel On Sunday... Mostly Dry Until Late Next Week!
Scene in Wethersfield
Man in custody after police attempted to serve warrants at home in Wethersfield, ending in hours-long standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child