Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel Today... Mostly Dry Until Later this Week!
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
FORECAST: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel On Sunday... Mostly...
Technical Discussion: Colder Air Continues To Push In This Weekend.... A Bitter Feel Today... Mostly Dry Until Later this Week!